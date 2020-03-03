All apartments in Glencoe
Find more places like 3008 Neverland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glencoe, FL
/
3008 Neverland Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:17 PM

3008 Neverland Drive

3008 Neverland Drive · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glencoe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3008 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL 32168

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Neverland Drive have any available units?
3008 Neverland Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3008 Neverland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Neverland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Neverland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Neverland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Neverland Drive offer parking?
No, 3008 Neverland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Neverland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Neverland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Neverland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Neverland Drive has a pool.
Does 3008 Neverland Drive have accessible units?
No, 3008 Neverland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Neverland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Neverland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Neverland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Neverland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3008 Neverland Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glencoe 3 BedroomsGlencoe Apartments with Garage
Glencoe Apartments with ParkingGlencoe Apartments with Pool
Glencoe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FL
Southchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity