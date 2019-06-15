All apartments in Gibsonton
9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE

9209 River Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9209 River Cove Dr, Gibsonton, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
There’s no better lifestyle than one on the water, and there’s no better waterfront living than this river front paradise on River Cove Dr. Hidden away on the fringe of all the hustle and bustle this charming three bedroom residence is available for a 7 month term. A waterfront oasis, the panoramic views from the 45 foot long balcony are peaceful and pristine. The spacious great room has beautiful views of the river. The bright open kitchen has many cabinets and lots counter space. Large indoor utility room. Ample second bedrooms with large closets afford plenty of storage. The master bedroom enjoys an en suite master bath with large walk in shower and views of the river. You will enjoy beautiful views of the river and brilliant sunsets. Pretty shaded back yard. Fish off the dock or take your boat out for a ride or enjoy the local establishments on the river. Enjoy this little slice of heaven. Partially furnished. Some restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE have any available units?
9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
