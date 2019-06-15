9209 RIVER COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

There’s no better lifestyle than one on the water, and there’s no better waterfront living than this river front paradise on River Cove Dr. Hidden away on the fringe of all the hustle and bustle this charming three bedroom residence is available for a 7 month term. A waterfront oasis, the panoramic views from the 45 foot long balcony are peaceful and pristine. The spacious great room has beautiful views of the river. The bright open kitchen has many cabinets and lots counter space. Large indoor utility room. Ample second bedrooms with large closets afford plenty of storage. The master bedroom enjoys an en suite master bath with large walk in shower and views of the river. You will enjoy beautiful views of the river and brilliant sunsets. Pretty shaded back yard. Fish off the dock or take your boat out for a ride or enjoy the local establishments on the river. Enjoy this little slice of heaven. Partially furnished. Some restrictions apply.