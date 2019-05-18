7413 Dragon Fly Loop

Amenities

3BR / 2BA - South Bay Lakes in Gibsonton! Great single family home with open spacious floor plan and fenced back yard. This home features a spacious kitchen with large pantry, island and breakfast bar. Attached 2-car garage, convenient utility laundry room, faux wood blinds, tile floor in entry and wet areas and carpeting throughout. Conveniently close to schools, shopping, hospitals and some of Florida's most beautiful beaches. Just minutes to Brandon, Apollo Beach and Tampa! The South Bay community offers a sparkling swimming pool! For more information, call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.