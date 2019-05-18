All apartments in Gibsonton
Find more places like 7413 Dragon Fly Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
7413 Dragon Fly Loop
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM

7413 Dragon Fly Loop

7413 Dragon Fly Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gibsonton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7413 Dragon Fly Loop, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR / 2BA - South Bay Lakes in Gibsonton! Great single family home with open spacious floor plan and fenced back yard. This home features a spacious kitchen with large pantry, island and breakfast bar. Attached 2-car garage, convenient utility laundry room, faux wood blinds, tile floor in entry and wet areas and carpeting throughout. Conveniently close to schools, shopping, hospitals and some of Florida's most beautiful beaches. Just minutes to Brandon, Apollo Beach and Tampa! The South Bay community offers a sparkling swimming pool! For more information, call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7413 Dragon Fly Loop have any available units?
7413 Dragon Fly Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 7413 Dragon Fly Loop have?
Some of 7413 Dragon Fly Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7413 Dragon Fly Loop currently offering any rent specials?
7413 Dragon Fly Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7413 Dragon Fly Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 7413 Dragon Fly Loop is pet friendly.
Does 7413 Dragon Fly Loop offer parking?
Yes, 7413 Dragon Fly Loop offers parking.
Does 7413 Dragon Fly Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7413 Dragon Fly Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7413 Dragon Fly Loop have a pool?
Yes, 7413 Dragon Fly Loop has a pool.
Does 7413 Dragon Fly Loop have accessible units?
No, 7413 Dragon Fly Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 7413 Dragon Fly Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7413 Dragon Fly Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 7413 Dragon Fly Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7413 Dragon Fly Loop has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gibsonton 2 BedroomsGibsonton 3 Bedrooms
Gibsonton Apartments with GarageGibsonton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gibsonton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa