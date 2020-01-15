All apartments in Gibsonton
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
7106 Merlot Sienna Ave
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

7106 Merlot Sienna Ave

7106 Merlot Sienna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7106 Merlot Sienna Avenue, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Brand New 3/2.5 Townhome - Please call Tina Maley at (813) 598-3071 or Lara Kelly at (850) 322-3060 for more information on this home.

Brand New, be the first to live in this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome. This townhome features an open living area with outdoor living space on the covered front porch and lanai with storage closet. Upstairs, relax in the master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with dual vanities & decorative tiled shower with glass enclosure. Secondary bedrooms share a hall bath and hallway linen closet. This townhome includes a beautiful kitchen, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Ceramic floor tile in kitchen, foyer, laundry room and bathrooms and carpet in the great room, bedrooms & stairway. This townhome also includes washer and dryer and lawn maintenance is included in rent. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposits..

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5388446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

