7106 Merlot Sienna Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage dogs allowed

Brand New 3/2.5 Townhome - Please call Tina Maley at (813) 598-3071 or Lara Kelly at (850) 322-3060 for more information on this home.



Brand New, be the first to live in this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome. This townhome features an open living area with outdoor living space on the covered front porch and lanai with storage closet. Upstairs, relax in the master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with dual vanities & decorative tiled shower with glass enclosure. Secondary bedrooms share a hall bath and hallway linen closet. This townhome includes a beautiful kitchen, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Ceramic floor tile in kitchen, foyer, laundry room and bathrooms and carpet in the great room, bedrooms & stairway. This townhome also includes washer and dryer and lawn maintenance is included in rent. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposits..



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5388446)