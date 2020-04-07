All apartments in Gibsonton
Find more places like 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gibsonton, FL
/
12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:25 PM

12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE

12824 Lake Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gibsonton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12824 Lake Vista Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool home with lots of great finishing touches! No boring walls here! Custom paint work through out the home. Quartz counter tops, new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances. Split floor plan with two bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath. The fourth bedroom is separated from the others to create a guest retreat with it's on bathroom. Pool service is included with this home. A quick shot to either 41 or I75 for a great commute to Macdill AFB. 3xs the rent in AFTER tax income and 650 credit score is required for this beautiful home! NEW Pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gibsonton 2 BedroomsGibsonton 3 Bedrooms
Gibsonton Apartments with GarageGibsonton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gibsonton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa