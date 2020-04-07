12824 LAKE VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pool home with lots of great finishing touches! No boring walls here! Custom paint work through out the home. Quartz counter tops, new kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances. Split floor plan with two bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath. The fourth bedroom is separated from the others to create a guest retreat with it's on bathroom. Pool service is included with this home. A quick shot to either 41 or I75 for a great commute to Macdill AFB. 3xs the rent in AFTER tax income and 650 credit score is required for this beautiful home! NEW Pictures coming soon!