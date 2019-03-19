All apartments in Gibsonton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE

11543 Tangle Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11543 Tangle Branch Lane, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This Ashton Woods home is 2300+ sqft of welcome and light. 18in ceramic tile and neutral paint flow throughout the first floor, making the perfect canvas for any decorating style. In the kitchen, you will love the 42in cabinets and stainless steel appliances, but the real showstopper is the oversized island with more than enough space for a few barstools. Upstairs, enjoy a 2nd living area in the large open loft, perfect for a media space or play area. For added convenience, the homes 3 bedrooms and laundry room are all located on the second floor. In the master bathroom, dual vanities are separated by a large soaker tub and the extended glass framed walk in shower is just magnificent. Off the kitchen, the covered lanai runs the width for the house and looks out over the huge fully fenced backyard. Tanglewood Preserve, located between US-41 and US-301, offers and easy commute and convenient access to shopping restaurants and more. All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, - that's $140/mo in included services! Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE have any available units?
11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE have?
Some of 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE offers parking.
Does 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE have a pool?
No, 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE have accessible units?
No, 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

