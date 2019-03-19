11543 TANGLE BRANCH LANE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This Ashton Woods home is 2300+ sqft of welcome and light. 18in ceramic tile and neutral paint flow throughout the first floor, making the perfect canvas for any decorating style. In the kitchen, you will love the 42in cabinets and stainless steel appliances, but the real showstopper is the oversized island with more than enough space for a few barstools. Upstairs, enjoy a 2nd living area in the large open loft, perfect for a media space or play area. For added convenience, the homes 3 bedrooms and laundry room are all located on the second floor. In the master bathroom, dual vanities are separated by a large soaker tub and the extended glass framed walk in shower is just magnificent. Off the kitchen, the covered lanai runs the width for the house and looks out over the huge fully fenced backyard. Tanglewood Preserve, located between US-41 and US-301, offers and easy commute and convenient access to shopping restaurants and more. All landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance, - that's $140/mo in included services! Call today to schedule your showing!