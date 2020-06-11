9530 Blue Stone CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms. Screen in Lanai with a Gorgeous Lake View! The Master Suite includes His and Hers walk in closets with a built in Shelving System, Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and Sliding Glass Doors out to the Lanai. Stoneybrook is an Outstanding Gated Friendly Community with a large pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball courts, volleyball, tennis, and baseball fields. Short Term Lease!