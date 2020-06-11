9530 Blue Stone CIR

Amenities
Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms. Screen in Lanai with a Gorgeous Lake View! The Master Suite includes His and Hers walk in closets with a built in Shelving System, Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and Sliding Glass Doors out to the Lanai. Stoneybrook is an Outstanding Gated Friendly Community with a large pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball courts, volleyball, tennis, and baseball fields. Short Term Lease!