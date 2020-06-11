All apartments in Gateway
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:02 AM

9530 Blue Stone CIR

9530 Blue Stone Circle · (239) 600-4518
Location

9530 Blue Stone Circle, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms. Screen in Lanai with a Gorgeous Lake View! The Master Suite includes His and Hers walk in closets with a built in Shelving System, Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and Sliding Glass Doors out to the Lanai. Stoneybrook is an Outstanding Gated Friendly Community with a large pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball courts, volleyball, tennis, and baseball fields. Short Term Lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 Blue Stone CIR have any available units?
9530 Blue Stone CIR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9530 Blue Stone CIR have?
Some of 9530 Blue Stone CIR's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 Blue Stone CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9530 Blue Stone CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 Blue Stone CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9530 Blue Stone CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 9530 Blue Stone CIR offer parking?
No, 9530 Blue Stone CIR does not offer parking.
Does 9530 Blue Stone CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9530 Blue Stone CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 Blue Stone CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9530 Blue Stone CIR has a pool.
Does 9530 Blue Stone CIR have accessible units?
No, 9530 Blue Stone CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 Blue Stone CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9530 Blue Stone CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9530 Blue Stone CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9530 Blue Stone CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
