9530 Blue Stone Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms. Screen in Lanai with a Gorgeous Lake View! The Master Suite includes His and Hers walk in closets with a built in Shelving System, Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and Sliding Glass Doors out to the Lanai. Stoneybrook is an Outstanding Gated Friendly Community with a large pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball courts, volleyball, tennis, and baseball fields.

