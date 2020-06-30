All apartments in Gateway
Find more places like 9530 Blue Stone Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gateway, FL
/
9530 Blue Stone Circle
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

9530 Blue Stone Circle

9530 Blue Stone Circle · (239) 600-4518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gateway
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9530 Blue Stone Circle, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms. Screen in Lanai with a Gorgeous Lake View! The Master Suite includes His and Hers walk in closets with a built in Shelving System, Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and Sliding Glass Doors out to the Lanai. Stoneybrook is an Outstanding Gated Friendly Community with a large pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball courts, volleyball, tennis, and baseball fields.
YEAR BUILT
Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Lakefront Home with a 3 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms and just under 1800 square feet of living space. This home has Tile Flooring throughout Living Area, Carpets and Laminate Flooring in bedrooms. Screen in Lanai with a Gorgeous Lake View! The Master Suite includes His and Hers walk in closets with a built in Shelving System, Dual Sinks, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and Sliding Glass Doors out to the Lanai. Stoneybrook is an Outstanding Gated Friendly Community with a large pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball courts, volleyball, tennis, and baseball fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 Blue Stone Circle have any available units?
9530 Blue Stone Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9530 Blue Stone Circle have?
Some of 9530 Blue Stone Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 Blue Stone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9530 Blue Stone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 Blue Stone Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9530 Blue Stone Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9530 Blue Stone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9530 Blue Stone Circle offers parking.
Does 9530 Blue Stone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9530 Blue Stone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 Blue Stone Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9530 Blue Stone Circle has a pool.
Does 9530 Blue Stone Circle have accessible units?
No, 9530 Blue Stone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 Blue Stone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9530 Blue Stone Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9530 Blue Stone Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9530 Blue Stone Circle has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9530 Blue Stone Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gateway 1 BedroomsGateway 2 Bedrooms
Gateway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGateway Dog Friendly Apartments
Gateway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FL
North Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Pelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity