10284 Livorno DR
10284 Livorno DR

10284 Livorno Drive
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

10284 Livorno Drive, Gateway, FL 33913
Pelican Preserve

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
new construction
tennis court
(Booked Jan and Feb 2021) AMAZING brand new construction 3 bedroom plus den 3 bath pool and spa home for you to enjoy your vacation in paradise in the comfort of your home! This beautiful home also offers a home office, open floor plan, oversized kitchen island, custom tile flooring throughout main living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. An expansive screened in lanai with a pool and spa, and a gorgeous view over the lake. Pelican Preserve is a gated community and one of Florida's top rated 55+ lifestyle communities with "Award Winning Amenities" including the Super Town Center with cafe's, resort pools, restaurants, tennis, pickleball, billiards, fitness, theater, & calendar filled with social events for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10284 Livorno DR have any available units?
10284 Livorno DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10284 Livorno DR have?
Some of 10284 Livorno DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10284 Livorno DR currently offering any rent specials?
10284 Livorno DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10284 Livorno DR pet-friendly?
No, 10284 Livorno DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 10284 Livorno DR offer parking?
No, 10284 Livorno DR does not offer parking.
Does 10284 Livorno DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10284 Livorno DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10284 Livorno DR have a pool?
Yes, 10284 Livorno DR has a pool.
Does 10284 Livorno DR have accessible units?
No, 10284 Livorno DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10284 Livorno DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10284 Livorno DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10284 Livorno DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10284 Livorno DR does not have units with air conditioning.
