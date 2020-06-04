10284 Livorno DR

Amenities

(Booked Jan and Feb 2021) AMAZING brand new construction 3 bedroom plus den 3 bath pool and spa home for you to enjoy your vacation in paradise in the comfort of your home! This beautiful home also offers a home office, open floor plan, oversized kitchen island, custom tile flooring throughout main living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. An expansive screened in lanai with a pool and spa, and a gorgeous view over the lake. Pelican Preserve is a gated community and one of Florida's top rated 55+ lifestyle communities with "Award Winning Amenities" including the Super Town Center with cafe's, resort pools, restaurants, tennis, pickleball, billiards, fitness, theater, & calendar filled with social events for everyone.