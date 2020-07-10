All apartments in Gainesville
Gainesville, FL
Magnolia Place Townhomes
Magnolia Place Townhomes

5075 NW 43rd Ave · (352) 292-8201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-101 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1295 sqft

Unit 19-101 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1295 sqft

Unit 31-106 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29-105 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Unit 13-105 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Unit 12-102 · Avail. now

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia Place Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
w/d hookup
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
bike storage
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
green community
lobby
online portal
trash valet
yoga
Welcome to Magnolia Place, a luxury retail community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom townhomes in Gainesville, FL welcome you home to a warm environment that puts your needs first. We have everything you need to enjoy a carefree lifestyle, from cozy living arrangements, essential amenities, and beautiful surroundings.

Each of our buildings are well maintained and provide residents access to two pools, as well as a picnic area to enjoy. Each home features washer and dryer connections, air conditioning, and thoughtful details like vaulted ceilings and granite counters in the kitchen area.

Discover how much of an impact a well-located community can make in your life. Take advantage of our proximity to employers like University of Florida, UF Health, Nationwide Insurance, and the Alachua School Board. We also have easy access to numerous dining, shopping, and entert

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per person
Deposit: $250-1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Pet fees and breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for additional information.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia Place Townhomes have any available units?
Magnolia Place Townhomes has 6 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia Place Townhomes have?
Some of Magnolia Place Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia Place Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia Place Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia Place Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia Place Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia Place Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia Place Townhomes offers parking.
Does Magnolia Place Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Magnolia Place Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia Place Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Magnolia Place Townhomes has a pool.
Does Magnolia Place Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Magnolia Place Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Magnolia Place Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia Place Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
