Magnolia Place Townhomes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters w/d hookup dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system bike storage carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog park green community lobby online portal trash valet yoga

Welcome to Magnolia Place, a luxury retail community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three-bedroom townhomes in Gainesville, FL welcome you home to a warm environment that puts your needs first. We have everything you need to enjoy a carefree lifestyle, from cozy living arrangements, essential amenities, and beautiful surroundings.



Each of our buildings are well maintained and provide residents access to two pools, as well as a picnic area to enjoy. Each home features washer and dryer connections, air conditioning, and thoughtful details like vaulted ceilings and granite counters in the kitchen area.



Discover how much of an impact a well-located community can make in your life. Take advantage of our proximity to employers like University of Florida, UF Health, Nationwide Insurance, and the Alachua School Board. We also have easy access to numerous dining, shopping, and entert