Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:42 PM
22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, FL
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27 N Washington St.
27 North Washington Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
955 sqft
Available 6/1/2020 - Cute 2/1 located in Beverly Hills, centrally located to Ocala, Inverness and Crystal River. First, last & security required. Pets are okay with a pet fee. Long term lease required. Must pass a credit/background check.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1040 sqft
Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing. (RLNE5828672)
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24 S Adams St
24 South Adams Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Convenience and Affordable!! - Property Id: 79765 Beautiful house for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a bonus sun room and a car port. Nice size of laundry room & storage shelves, all new tile floor, Central AC.
Results within 1 mile of Beverly Hills
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
Results within 5 miles of Beverly Hills
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2991 W Akron Pl
2991 West Akron Place, Citrus Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Citrus Springs!!! - 3/2/2 House (RLNE5762939)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.
2280 North Wauchula Point, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1916 sqft
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9330 N. Travis Dr.
9330 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
903 sqft
2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - Brand new vinyl flooring throughout this awesome duplex! Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open living/dining/kitchen area. Easy access to all of Citrus, as well as Ocala. Pets welcome at owner's discretion.
Results within 10 miles of Beverly Hills
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
5355 West Customer Court
5355 West Customer Court, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/1.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6818 W Macopin Lane
6818 West Macopin Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom! - This is an excellent 3/2 home located in Crystal River in the Mayfair Garden subdivision (off of Venable) & sits on a little over half an acre.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20800 River Dr. Unit A-11
20800 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
580 sqft
Fully Furnished, Turnkey Waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath Riverfront Condo - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished, turn-key condo with a beautiful view of the Withlacoochee River. Nice corner Unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5685 E Live Oak Ln
5685 East Live Oak Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 in Inverness!!! - *Applications Pending* This amazing house is spacious and ready to go! Just repainted, crown molding, new A/C unit, tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7090 Palmer Way
7090 North Palmer Way, Hernando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
738 sqft
This is a 2/1 mobile and it is ready for immediate occupancy. Located on a quiet dead-end street across from a park-like setting. Inside features recent renovations. Rents for $800.00 per month.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6825 W Avocado Street
6825 West Avocado Street, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2032 sqft
This farm house style home is ready for its new tenants! This home features 3 nice size bedrooms with big closets, 2 full baths and another bathroom in the garage! The kitchen has just been remodeled. Brand new wood plank tile throughout entire home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
326 Clark Street
326 Clark Street, Inverness, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
326 Clark St.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
952 NE 8th Avenue
952 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19434 St. George Drive
19434 Saint George Drive, Dunnellon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1071 sqft
DUNNNELLON OAKS - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED-IN DUNNELLON HILLS CLOSE TO THE BALL FIELD. SCREENED IN PATIO, & SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM WITH CLOSET ORGANIZER.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10071 SW 189 Court
10071 Southwest 189th Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1627 sqft
RAINBOW SPRINGS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR - NEWER HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING IN GREAT ROOM, UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETS. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. ENCLOSED EXTENDED SCREENED IN LANAI. ENJOY RAINBOW RIVER THROUGH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS.
