pet friendly apartments
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Citrus Springs, FL
2991 W Akron Pl
2991 West Akron Place, Citrus Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Citrus Springs!!! - 3/2/2 House (RLNE5762939)
9330 N. Travis Dr.
9330 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
903 sqft
2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - Brand new vinyl flooring throughout this awesome duplex! Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open living/dining/kitchen area. Easy access to all of Citrus, as well as Ocala. Pets welcome at owner's discretion.
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Springs
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
20800 River Dr. Unit A-11
20800 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
580 sqft
Fully Furnished, Turnkey Waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath Riverfront Condo - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished, turn-key condo with a beautiful view of the Withlacoochee River. Nice corner Unit.
27 N Washington St.
27 North Washington Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
955 sqft
Available 6/1/2020 - Cute 2/1 located in Beverly Hills, centrally located to Ocala, Inverness and Crystal River. First, last & security required. Pets are okay with a pet fee. Long term lease required. Must pass a credit/background check.
7090 Palmer Way
7090 North Palmer Way, Hernando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
738 sqft
This is a 2/1 mobile and it is ready for immediate occupancy. Located on a quiet dead-end street across from a park-like setting. Inside features recent renovations. Rents for $800.00 per month.
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1040 sqft
Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing. (RLNE5828672)
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.
19434 St. George Drive
19434 Saint George Drive, Dunnellon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1071 sqft
DUNNNELLON OAKS - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED-IN DUNNELLON HILLS CLOSE TO THE BALL FIELD. SCREENED IN PATIO, & SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM WITH CLOSET ORGANIZER.
10071 SW 189 Court
10071 Southwest 189th Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1627 sqft
RAINBOW SPRINGS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR - NEWER HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING IN GREAT ROOM, UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETS. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. ENCLOSED EXTENDED SCREENED IN LANAI. ENJOY RAINBOW RIVER THROUGH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS.
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.
2280 North Wauchula Point, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1916 sqft
2280 N. Wauchula Pt.
24 S Adams St
24 South Adams Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Convenience and Affordable!! - Property Id: 79765 Beautiful house for rent 2 bedrooms 1 bath with a bonus sun room and a car port. Nice size of laundry room & storage shelves, all new tile floor, Central AC.
Results within 10 miles of Citrus Springs
5355 West Customer Court
5355 West Customer Court, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/1.
6818 W Macopin Lane
6818 West Macopin Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom! - This is an excellent 3/2 home located in Crystal River in the Mayfair Garden subdivision (off of Venable) & sits on a little over half an acre.
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.
5685 E Live Oak Ln
5685 East Live Oak Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 in Inverness!!! - *Applications Pending* This amazing house is spacious and ready to go! Just repainted, crown molding, new A/C unit, tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
6825 W Avocado Street
6825 West Avocado Street, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2032 sqft
This farm house style home is ready for its new tenants! This home features 3 nice size bedrooms with big closets, 2 full baths and another bathroom in the garage! The kitchen has just been remodeled. Brand new wood plank tile throughout entire home.
952 NE 8th Avenue
952 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room.
