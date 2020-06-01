Amenities
924 SW 5th Ave A Available 08/03/20 Location is Everything! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - 2/1 unit walking distance to UF. Fully tiled unit. Spacious living room with separate dining room space. 1 bath with shower, tiled floors and 1 sink vanity
2 full baths. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Lawn service included. Monthly water is included up to $20. Anything above this is the tenants responsibility.
On site- Washer/ Dryer shared by all 3 units
1 parking space
Tenant Placement Only-Watson does not manage this property.
