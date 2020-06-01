All apartments in Gainesville
924 SW 5th Ave A

924 Southwest 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

924 Southwest 5th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
924 SW 5th Ave A Available 08/03/20 Location is Everything! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - 2/1 unit walking distance to UF. Fully tiled unit. Spacious living room with separate dining room space. 1 bath with shower, tiled floors and 1 sink vanity
2 full baths. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space.

Lawn service included. Monthly water is included up to $20. Anything above this is the tenants responsibility.
On site- Washer/ Dryer shared by all 3 units
1 parking space

Tenant Placement Only-Watson does not manage this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 SW 5th Ave A have any available units?
924 SW 5th Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 SW 5th Ave A have?
Some of 924 SW 5th Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 SW 5th Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
924 SW 5th Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 SW 5th Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 SW 5th Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 924 SW 5th Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 924 SW 5th Ave A does offer parking.
Does 924 SW 5th Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 SW 5th Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 SW 5th Ave A have a pool?
No, 924 SW 5th Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 924 SW 5th Ave A have accessible units?
No, 924 SW 5th Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 924 SW 5th Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 SW 5th Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
