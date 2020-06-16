All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:29 PM

6557 SW 20TH Lane

6557 Southwest 20th Lane · (352) 478-8029
Location

6557 Southwest 20th Lane, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3/2 Portofino. Beautiful, newer home with attached 2 car garage and vaulted ceilings throughout in quiet community located close to UF, Shands, shopping, and entertainment. Community features a swimming pool and playground! Front door of home has glass entry with side panel offering lots of natural sunlight. Gorgeous front entry porch leads to a large foyer and a formal dining room with tray ceilings. Ceramic tile floors throughout common space. Great room features an open floor plan, gas fireplace with granite trim and hearth & mantle, and recessed nooks for display or storage. Spacious kitchen displays charming custom cabinets, black/stainless steel appliances, dining bar, breakfast nook, and a large dining bar. Dining room showcases a large bay window and French doors leading to a screened back porch and privacy fenced backyard. Large master bedroom features tray ceilings and a spacious walk-in closet. Master bathroom includes a relaxing jacuzzi tub with glass tile and window for lots of natural sunlight. Guest bedrooms are carpeted and boast tall ceilings. Utility room with washer and dryer connections. For more information and pictures and video go to www.secureinvestmentsrealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6557 SW 20TH Lane have any available units?
6557 SW 20TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6557 SW 20TH Lane have?
Some of 6557 SW 20TH Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6557 SW 20TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6557 SW 20TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6557 SW 20TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6557 SW 20TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 6557 SW 20TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6557 SW 20TH Lane does offer parking.
Does 6557 SW 20TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6557 SW 20TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6557 SW 20TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6557 SW 20TH Lane has a pool.
Does 6557 SW 20TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 6557 SW 20TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6557 SW 20TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6557 SW 20TH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
