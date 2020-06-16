6557 SW 20TH Lane

Amenities

3/2 Portofino. Beautiful, newer home with attached 2 car garage and vaulted ceilings throughout in quiet community located close to UF, Shands, shopping, and entertainment. Community features a swimming pool and playground! Front door of home has glass entry with side panel offering lots of natural sunlight. Gorgeous front entry porch leads to a large foyer and a formal dining room with tray ceilings. Ceramic tile floors throughout common space. Great room features an open floor plan, gas fireplace with granite trim and hearth & mantle, and recessed nooks for display or storage. Spacious kitchen displays charming custom cabinets, black/stainless steel appliances, dining bar, breakfast nook, and a large dining bar. Dining room showcases a large bay window and French doors leading to a screened back porch and privacy fenced backyard. Large master bedroom features tray ceilings and a spacious walk-in closet. Master bathroom includes a relaxing jacuzzi tub with glass tile and window for lots of natural sunlight. Guest bedrooms are carpeted and boast tall ceilings. Utility room with washer and dryer connections. For more information and pictures and video go to www.secureinvestmentsrealty.com