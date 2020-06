Amenities

gym bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

Magnolia Place-Two Bedroom, Two and a half Bath, 1275 sf - Very nice 2/2 and 1/2 bath in the Northwest. Minutes to Santa Fe College, the Mall. 20 minutes to UF and Gainsville Health and Fitness. Seconds to Love Cafe and Davids BBQ.



Schedule a showing or apply online at MISNERRE.COM



REQUIREMENTS:

1) First, Last & Security

2) NET income of 3x rent/mo

3) Credit/background check (min 600 credit score)

4) NO EVICTIONS



(RLNE5667088)