4215 SW 22nd Lane 129

Well kept 2/2.5 condo in a great location! Laminate flooring in living room, tile on entry way, kitchen and all wet areas, spacious kitchen a screened lanai to entertain and relax, full size washer and dryer and dishwasher. Owner covers pest control. Condo is smoke free. Conveniently located to Butler Plaza, bus line, UF, & I-75. Walking distance to Walmart, Olive Garden, Roadhouse, Five Below and other shops. HOA takes care of all exterior maintenance, building insurance and trash pick up. Renters insurance required.