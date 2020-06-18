All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
4215 SW 22nd Lane 129
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:01 AM

4215 SW 22nd Lane 129

4215 Southwest 22nd Lane · (352) 665-9433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4215 Southwest 22nd Lane, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept 2/2.5 condo in a great location! Laminate flooring in living room, tile on entry way, kitchen and all wet areas, spacious kitchen a screened lanai to entertain and relax, full size washer and dryer and dishwasher. Owner covers pest control. Condo is smoke free. Conveniently located to Butler Plaza, bus line, UF, & I-75. Walking distance to Walmart, Olive Garden, Roadhouse, Five Below and other shops. HOA takes care of all exterior maintenance, building insurance and trash pick up. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 have any available units?
4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 have?
Some of 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 currently offering any rent specials?
4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 pet-friendly?
No, 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 offer parking?
Yes, 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 does offer parking.
Does 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 have a pool?
No, 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 does not have a pool.
Does 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 have accessible units?
No, 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4215 SW 22nd Lane 129?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity