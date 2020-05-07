All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

4130 NW 37 Place

4130 Northwest 37th Place · (386) 219-3845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4130 Northwest 37th Place, Gainesville, FL 32606

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Be in the heart of NW Gainesville with your own private office in Metrocorp Business Park on the SE corner of NW 39th Avenue and NW 43rd Street. Several individual offices available for rent; sizes vary slightly by office. Lease terms flexible. Price listed is for one year lease. Month-to-month is available at a greater rate. Common area waiting room, kitchenette and restroom serve 4 private individual offices. Door signage available. Other professional tenants already renting in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4130 NW 37 Place have any available units?
4130 NW 37 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 4130 NW 37 Place currently offering any rent specials?
4130 NW 37 Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 NW 37 Place pet-friendly?
No, 4130 NW 37 Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 4130 NW 37 Place offer parking?
No, 4130 NW 37 Place does not offer parking.
Does 4130 NW 37 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 NW 37 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 NW 37 Place have a pool?
No, 4130 NW 37 Place does not have a pool.
Does 4130 NW 37 Place have accessible units?
No, 4130 NW 37 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 NW 37 Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 NW 37 Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4130 NW 37 Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4130 NW 37 Place does not have units with air conditioning.

