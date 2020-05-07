4130 NW 37 Place.

Amenities

Be in the heart of NW Gainesville with your own private office in Metrocorp Business Park on the SE corner of NW 39th Avenue and NW 43rd Street. Several individual offices available for rent; sizes vary slightly by office. Lease terms flexible. Price listed is for one year lease. Month-to-month is available at a greater rate. Common area waiting room, kitchenette and restroom serve 4 private individual offices. Door signage available. Other professional tenants already renting in building.