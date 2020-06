Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3953 NW 7th Place Available 07/15/20 Partially Furnished Rental in Bartram Woods! - Come see this very spacious condo in Bartram Woods. High ceilings! Screened in patio, small fully fenced in back yard, open living and dining room. Fire place! Must see!



Pets considered case by case, limit two, small only.



Call our office for a private showing.



(RLNE4992377)