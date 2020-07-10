All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3902 SW 30TH TERRACE

3902 Southwest 30th Terrace · (352) 371-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3902 Southwest 30th Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
3902 SW 30th Terrace (Serenola Manor) - 2 bed 2 bath end unit townhouse in Serenola Manor built in 1990 with approx. 907 Sq. Ft. Features include ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout, kitchen and dining room combination, family room, vaulted ceilings in living area, additional storage, open patio, and a fenced yard. Kitchen appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal. Washer and dryer included but not warranted. Pets Negotiable. Alarm monitored at tenant's expense.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.
$950/MO & $950 S/D
MLS#435822

(RLNE2345654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE have any available units?
3902 SW 30TH TERRACE has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE have?
Some of 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3902 SW 30TH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE offer parking?
No, 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 SW 30TH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
