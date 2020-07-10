Amenities

3902 SW 30th Terrace (Serenola Manor) - 2 bed 2 bath end unit townhouse in Serenola Manor built in 1990 with approx. 907 Sq. Ft. Features include ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout, kitchen and dining room combination, family room, vaulted ceilings in living area, additional storage, open patio, and a fenced yard. Kitchen appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal. Washer and dryer included but not warranted. Pets Negotiable. Alarm monitored at tenant's expense.



Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the “Holding Fee” which is equal to one month’s rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.

$950/MO & $950 S/D

MLS#435822



(RLNE2345654)