3500 SW 29th Terrace D.

Amenities

Just Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome located on the Southwest of Gainesville on a culdesac with plenty of parking. This Townhome includes Allnew Stainless steel appliances, Self-Cleaning, Convection Oven with fast preheat mode, Kitchchen cabinets all new with custom oversized countertop and large doublebowl 9 inch deep stainless sink with stainless stream and spray faucet, Ceiling fans throughout, one with remote control, Remote control fireplace insert heater, Slidingdoor onto fenced patio, NEW Countertops, NEW Carpet, NEW Cabinets along with a fireplace in the living room. It also has a small fenced in patio. Energy efficient LEDlighting throughout, inside and outdoor.