Gainesville, FL
3500 SW 29th Terrace D
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3500 SW 29th Terrace D

3500 Southwest 29th Terrace · No Longer Available
Gainesville
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3500 Southwest 29th Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32608

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Just Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome located on the Southwest of Gainesville on a culdesac with plenty of parking. This Townhome includes Allnew Stainless steel appliances, Self-Cleaning, Convection Oven with fast preheat mode, Kitchchen cabinets all new with custom oversized countertop and large doublebowl 9 inch deep stainless sink with stainless stream and spray faucet, Ceiling fans throughout, one with remote control, Remote control fireplace insert heater, Slidingdoor onto fenced patio, NEW Countertops, NEW Carpet, NEW Cabinets along with a fireplace in the living room. It also has a small fenced in patio. Energy efficient LEDlighting throughout, inside and outdoor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3500 SW 29th Terrace D have any available units?
3500 SW 29th Terrace D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 SW 29th Terrace D have?
Some of 3500 SW 29th Terrace D's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 SW 29th Terrace D currently offering any rent specials?
3500 SW 29th Terrace D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 SW 29th Terrace D pet-friendly?
No, 3500 SW 29th Terrace D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3500 SW 29th Terrace D offer parking?
Yes, 3500 SW 29th Terrace D does offer parking.
Does 3500 SW 29th Terrace D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 SW 29th Terrace D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 SW 29th Terrace D have a pool?
No, 3500 SW 29th Terrace D does not have a pool.
Does 3500 SW 29th Terrace D have accessible units?
No, 3500 SW 29th Terrace D does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 SW 29th Terrace D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 SW 29th Terrace D has units with dishwashers.

