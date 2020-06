Amenities

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY for Retail or Office space with direct frontage on Archer Road! This space is basically brand new and offers high visibility for potential client base with over 46,000 Average Daily Traffic flow right in front of the space for lease. Now For Lease is the East suite of the new North Central Florida Headquarters of GEICO Insurance. GEICO operations are housed in the adjacent West suite. Location is prime and just about 1/4 mile to the busiest intersection in Gainesville (Archer Road & 34th Street). The space for lease is next to the new Bojangles restaurant on the North side of Archer Rd. Don't miss out on this prime opportunity for Grade A space!