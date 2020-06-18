All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2619 NW 2nd Ave

2619 Northwest 2nd Avenue · (352) 337-9255
Location

2619 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32607
Hibiscus Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2619 NW 2nd Ave · Avail. Aug 6

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2619 NW 2nd Ave Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath House in Hibiscus Park - Near UF Law! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath house with separate den/office within a 5 minute walk to the UF Law School and a 7 minute walk to the UF main campus. Stroll to Midtown, football games, and into class. Wood floors throughout the home. Separate dining room, living room and den. The large kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry. Two of the bedrooms have their own en-suite bathrooms, while the largest bedroom has a bathroom just outside of it. There is also a 1-car garage (with a remote-control operated garage door), a driveway and plenty of parking in front of the house. The house also has a big front yard and an even bigger back yard. The house also has digitally-controlled central AC and heating. All of the bedrooms have remote-controlled fans . Also included are a full-size washer and dryer. The rent includes professional lawn maintenance.
Pets: Small dog or cat allowed with fee. Maximum one pet. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bet79UiEQ18

(RLNE3741868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 2619 NW 2nd Ave have any available units?
2619 NW 2nd Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 NW 2nd Ave have?
Some of 2619 NW 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 NW 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2619 NW 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 NW 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 NW 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2619 NW 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2619 NW 2nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 2619 NW 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2619 NW 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 NW 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2619 NW 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2619 NW 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2619 NW 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 NW 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 NW 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
