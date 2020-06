Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

2034 NW 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 Cute Garage Apartment Close to Campus! - Come see this cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath Garage Apartment that is a quick walk to campus! With a built in breakfast nook, this home has hardwood floors and a HUGE back yard!!! Washer/dryer in unit AS IS!



Call our Office for a private showing today!



*** Absolutely no pets accepted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4953977)