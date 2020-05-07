Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1852 NW 10th Avenue (Florida Park) - 3B/2B home + Office with approx. 2300 sq ft built in 1952 but recently upgraded in 2018. This home features fully remodeled bathrooms, a wet bar with pass through window, living room, great room, breakfast nook, dining room, and additional storage in the enclosed 1 car garage. Master bedroom has french doors leading to back yard patio area and private upgraded bathroom. 2 guest rooms with carpet share the recently upgraded guest bathroom. Office/Den features original parquet flooring and floor to ceiling wood panel built ins. Lawn care included in the rent. Appliances include, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, and disposal. Washer and dryer are included but not warranted. Located less than 1.5 miles to UF campus. No pets, no smoking. Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the Holding Fee which is equal to one months rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00



$2,095 MO / $2,095 SD



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4269251)