Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1852 NW 10th Avenue

1852 Northwest 10th Avenue · (352) 371-2118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1852 Northwest 10th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1852 NW 10th Avenue · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1852 NW 10th Avenue (Florida Park) - 3B/2B home + Office with approx. 2300 sq ft built in 1952 but recently upgraded in 2018. This home features fully remodeled bathrooms, a wet bar with pass through window, living room, great room, breakfast nook, dining room, and additional storage in the enclosed 1 car garage. Master bedroom has french doors leading to back yard patio area and private upgraded bathroom. 2 guest rooms with carpet share the recently upgraded guest bathroom. Office/Den features original parquet flooring and floor to ceiling wood panel built ins. Lawn care included in the rent. Appliances include, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, and disposal. Washer and dryer are included but not warranted. Located less than 1.5 miles to UF campus. No pets, no smoking. Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the Holding Fee which is equal to one months rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00

$2,095 MO / $2,095 SD

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4269251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 NW 10th Avenue have any available units?
1852 NW 10th Avenue has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1852 NW 10th Avenue have?
Some of 1852 NW 10th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1852 NW 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1852 NW 10th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 NW 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1852 NW 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1852 NW 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1852 NW 10th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1852 NW 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1852 NW 10th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 NW 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1852 NW 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1852 NW 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1852 NW 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 NW 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1852 NW 10th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
