Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1500 NW 4th AVE # 204

1500 Northwest 4th Avenue · (352) 372-7755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32603
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 Available 07/15/20 Luxury 1B/1B Condo- just 4 blocks from UF! Must See! - WELCOME! The LionsGate Condos are located in the historic College Park district of Gainesville, FL just 4 blocks north of the University of Florida.
Our residences were designed with the students in mind offering Location, Security, & Value unlike any other.
No Parking in garage with this unit. Small pets only.
The LionsGate’s location provides a short walk to UF, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, & the shopping, dining & entertainment that Midtown Gainesville offers.
LionsGate is the winner of Gainesville’s 2008 City Beautification Award.

AMENITIES

• Secure Elevator
• 9 ft. ceilings in all residences
• Granite counter tops
• Upgraded solid wood cabinets
• Faux s/s appliances
• Washer/Dryer
---------------------------------------
Call 352-372-7755 for more information or for showing times.
Website: www.associatesrealty.com
Email: associatesrentals@gmail.com
---------------------------------------

(RLNE2133596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 have any available units?
1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 have?
Some of 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 is pet friendly.
Does 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 offer parking?
Yes, 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 does offer parking.
Does 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 have a pool?
No, 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 does not have a pool.
Does 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 have accessible units?
No, 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
