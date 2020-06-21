Amenities

1500 NW 4th AVE # 204 Available 07/15/20 Luxury 1B/1B Condo- just 4 blocks from UF! Must See! - WELCOME! The LionsGate Condos are located in the historic College Park district of Gainesville, FL just 4 blocks north of the University of Florida.

Our residences were designed with the students in mind offering Location, Security, & Value unlike any other.

No Parking in garage with this unit. Small pets only.

The LionsGate’s location provides a short walk to UF, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, & the shopping, dining & entertainment that Midtown Gainesville offers.

LionsGate is the winner of Gainesville’s 2008 City Beautification Award.



AMENITIES



• Secure Elevator

• 9 ft. ceilings in all residences

• Granite counter tops

• Upgraded solid wood cabinets

• Faux s/s appliances

• Washer/Dryer

