All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like
1215 NW 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
1215 NW 5th Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1215 NW 5th Avenue

1215 Northwest 5th Avenue · (352) 337-9255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1215 Northwest 5th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Fifth Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 NW 5th Avenue · Avail. now

$3,400

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available For Fall 2020!! Luxury 6 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Near UF!! - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bathroom house, surrounded by stately oaks that shade a sizable backyard. The interior of the house is just as accommodating. A large kitchen with dishwasher complements the roomy dining and living rooms. The bedrooms have also had their space maximized with loft beds. Enjoy this house inside and out, choosing to sprawl yourself in the huge living room or relax on the covered back porch while located only steps away from campus. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

(RLNE5868422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1215 NW 5th Avenue have any available units?
1215 NW 5th Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 1215 NW 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1215 NW 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 NW 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1215 NW 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1215 NW 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1215 NW 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1215 NW 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 NW 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 NW 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1215 NW 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1215 NW 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1215 NW 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 NW 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 NW 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 NW 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 NW 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with BalconiesGainesville Apartments with ParkingGainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLAsbury Lake, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLCitrus Springs, FLStarke, FLCitrus Hills, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe CollegeCollege of Central FloridaEdward Waters CollegeJacksonville University