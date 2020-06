Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

111 SW 24th Street Available 08/07/20 4/2 House next to UF Law School. - Walking distance to UF Law School and Starbucks. This home is 4bedroom 2 bath with updated cabinets and countertops with vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, laundry area and bathrooms. You'll find this property provides a substantial back yard great for entertaining guests or for recreational activities and generous off street parking. Washer and dryer are included with your rent.



