107 SE 16TH Avenue R201

Available early August, this second-floor condo in Treehouse Village is perfect for roommates! With over 850 square feet of living space, the unit features a fully-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, a spacious dining/living room combo with a balcony overlooking the beautifully wooded property, identical bedrooms, each with ample closet space and a full, private bathroom, and a full-size washer/dryer included! Enjoy the awesome community amenities such as the swimming pool, workout facilities, and volleyball court! Getting to UF Campus is a breeze with RTS bus stops just a few steps from your door! This condo is conveniently located, affordable, & comes with great amenities! Schedule a showing today! Additional $150 security deposit for water required by HOA. *We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.* $60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18 $60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable) $150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)