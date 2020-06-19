All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
107 SE 16TH Avenue R201
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:31 PM

107 SE 16TH Avenue R201

107 Southeast 16th Avenue · (352) 375-7104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

107 Southeast 16th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
volleyball court
Available early August, this second-floor condo in Treehouse Village is perfect for roommates! With over 850 square feet of living space, the unit features a fully-equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar, a spacious dining/living room combo with a balcony overlooking the beautifully wooded property, identical bedrooms, each with ample closet space and a full, private bathroom, and a full-size washer/dryer included! Enjoy the awesome community amenities such as the swimming pool, workout facilities, and volleyball court! Getting to UF Campus is a breeze with RTS bus stops just a few steps from your door! This condo is conveniently located, affordable, & comes with great amenities! Schedule a showing today! Additional $150 security deposit for water required by HOA. *We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.* $60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18 $60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable) $150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 have any available units?
107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 have?
Some of 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 currently offering any rent specials?
107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 pet-friendly?
No, 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 offer parking?
Yes, 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 does offer parking.
Does 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 have a pool?
Yes, 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 has a pool.
Does 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 have accessible units?
No, 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 does not have accessible units.
Does 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 107 SE 16TH Avenue R201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity