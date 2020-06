Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

1017 SW 6th Avenue Available 07/30/20 2 bedroom, 1 bath LEASING NOW FOR FALL @ WOODBURY ROW - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit directly across the street from Norman Hall! Amazing price for such an amazing location! Shared washer/dryer on the premises. High speed internet through Gator.net included in the rent.



NO PETS!



PARKING PER MONTH

Uncovered Single $170

Covered Single $200

Covered Tandem $300

Covered Scooter $50

Uncovered Scooter $35



Contact a Community Assistant at Union Properties to schedule a tour!

woodbury@rentgainesville.com

(352) 415-2123



(RLNE4850069)