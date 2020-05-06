6002 Topher Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Jan to April Seasonal rate $2000/month; call for off-season rates. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in Fairwoods Condos within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Centrally located to grocery shopping market, restaurants, within 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minute to Disney attractions. Available as weekly or monthly rental. Queen bed in master bedroom, two twin beds in second bedroom. Digital cable, wireless internet and phone service included. Upper level, golf course view.