4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE

Beautiful Arthur Rutenberg designed 3/2 home, is move-in ready. This home is in the Gated Fairway Oaks Golf Community. This home was the former model home for the development and has premium design upgrade features throughout. Featuring three-bedrooms and two-bathrooms. You will enjoy peaceful evenings by this pond view home listening to the gentle spray from the fountain in the pond while relaxing in the oversize screened in lanai. As you enter this home you will walk into the expansive great room with triple sliding glass doors that open directly on to the lanai, the high Cathedral ceiling give this room wonderful presence and it flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dinette for fantastic social flow - this is a thoughtfully designed home. In your Master bedroom there are double sliding glass door leading directly out to the lanai, with the ceiling fan and carpet flooring that make this an extremely comfortable space. From your master bedroom you will enter your master bath where you will find a large walk-in closet with custom storage shelving. The master bath features double sinks, oversize walk in shower and a water closet for your privacy. Being a split layout out on the other side of this home are two large bedrooms and the shared bath. Both bedrooms have carpet flooring, ceiling fan and large closet. The shared bath features tiled tub/shower and tile flooring. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, microwave, dishwasher, large side by side refrigerator with water and ice maker, disposal, and a new kitchen sink and faucet. The kitchen cabinets and the pantry closet give you plenty of storage space. In the two-car garage you will find more storage cabinets and a storage closet.This Home has been extremely well maintained and with updated features; the roof was replaced in 2014, new AC system was installed in 2018, new electric hot water heater in 2017 and irrigation system has been recently fully serviced. HOA fees include the mowing and edging of the lawn and basic cable and internet service.