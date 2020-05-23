All apartments in Fuller Heights
Fuller Heights, FL
4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE
4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE

4402 Winding Oaks Circle · (863) 647-1679
Location

4402 Winding Oaks Circle, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1665 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Arthur Rutenberg designed 3/2 home, is move-in ready. This home is in the Gated Fairway Oaks Golf Community. This home was the former model home for the development and has premium design upgrade features throughout. Featuring three-bedrooms and two-bathrooms. You will enjoy peaceful evenings by this pond view home listening to the gentle spray from the fountain in the pond while relaxing in the oversize screened in lanai. As you enter this home you will walk into the expansive great room with triple sliding glass doors that open directly on to the lanai, the high Cathedral ceiling give this room wonderful presence and it flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dinette for fantastic social flow - this is a thoughtfully designed home. In your Master bedroom there are double sliding glass door leading directly out to the lanai, with the ceiling fan and carpet flooring that make this an extremely comfortable space. From your master bedroom you will enter your master bath where you will find a large walk-in closet with custom storage shelving. The master bath features double sinks, oversize walk in shower and a water closet for your privacy. Being a split layout out on the other side of this home are two large bedrooms and the shared bath. Both bedrooms have carpet flooring, ceiling fan and large closet. The shared bath features tiled tub/shower and tile flooring. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, microwave, dishwasher, large side by side refrigerator with water and ice maker, disposal, and a new kitchen sink and faucet. The kitchen cabinets and the pantry closet give you plenty of storage space. In the two-car garage you will find more storage cabinets and a storage closet.This Home has been extremely well maintained and with updated features; the roof was replaced in 2014, new AC system was installed in 2018, new electric hot water heater in 2017 and irrigation system has been recently fully serviced. HOA fees include the mowing and edging of the lawn and basic cable and internet service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE have any available units?
4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE have?
Some of 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4402 WINDING OAKS CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
