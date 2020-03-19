4260 Creekwood Ln

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated Creek Woods neighborhood within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Private fenced back yard with spa and outdoor dining. You will enjoy the privacy and lush setting this home offers. Completely updated and remodeled, this home offers all the amenities you need.Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,600 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping center, restaurants, within 35 minute drive to Tampa and 45 minute drive to Disney & Universal attractions. King-sized bed in the master bedroom, queen-sized bed in second bedroom, two twin beds in third bedroom. Digital cable TV and wireless internet are included. Phone service is not included. Screened-in patio, golf course community, washer/dryer in unit, two car garage.