All apartments in Fuller Heights
Find more places like 4260 Creekwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fuller Heights, FL
/
4260 Creekwood Ln
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

4260 Creekwood Ln

4260 Creekwood Lane · (863) 647-1679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fuller Heights
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4260 Creekwood Lane, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated Creek Woods neighborhood within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Private fenced back yard with spa and outdoor dining. You will enjoy the privacy and lush setting this home offers. Completely updated and remodeled, this home offers all the amenities you need.Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,600 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping center, restaurants, within 35 minute drive to Tampa and 45 minute drive to Disney & Universal attractions. King-sized bed in the master bedroom, queen-sized bed in second bedroom, two twin beds in third bedroom. Digital cable TV and wireless internet are included. Phone service is not included. Screened-in patio, golf course community, washer/dryer in unit, two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have any available units?
4260 Creekwood Ln has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4260 Creekwood Ln have?
Some of 4260 Creekwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 Creekwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4260 Creekwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 Creekwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4260 Creekwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4260 Creekwood Ln does offer parking.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4260 Creekwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have a pool?
No, 4260 Creekwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 4260 Creekwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4260 Creekwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4260 Creekwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4260 Creekwood Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4260 Creekwood Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fuller Heights 2 BedroomsFuller Heights 3 Bedrooms
Fuller Heights Apartments with BalconyFuller Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
Fuller Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMinneola, FLOldsmar, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FLMeadow Woods, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLSebring, FLPoinciana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity