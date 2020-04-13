All apartments in Fruitville
Location

5909 Silver Sage Way, Fruitville, FL 34232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss out on this beautiful brand new single-family home located in the Gated Community of Garden Village! With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and almost 2,300 sq. ft. you will never run out of space! This stunning home is complete with an American Smart Home package. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar. The open living and dining area is perfect for entertaining guests. Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom is complete with a huge walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Relax and enjoy Florida's perfect weather with family and friends on the covered patio. Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. One dog considered, no dangerous breeds. Centrally located near countless options for restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and much more. Just a short drive to the famous Siesta Key Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY have any available units?
5909 SILVER SAGE WAY has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY have?
Some of 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5909 SILVER SAGE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY does offer parking.
Does 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY have a pool?
No, 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5909 SILVER SAGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
