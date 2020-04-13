5909 SILVER SAGE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Don't miss out on this beautiful brand new single-family home located in the Gated Community of Garden Village! With 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and almost 2,300 sq. ft. you will never run out of space! This stunning home is complete with an American Smart Home package. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar. The open living and dining area is perfect for entertaining guests. Tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom is complete with a huge walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Relax and enjoy Florida's perfect weather with family and friends on the covered patio. Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. One dog considered, no dangerous breeds. Centrally located near countless options for restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and much more. Just a short drive to the famous Siesta Key Beach!