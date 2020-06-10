4505 Chinkapin Drive

Amenities

Move in Ready! Annual rental townhome showcasing 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage with view of the pond and preserve beyond! The main level is spacious and bright with volume ceilings and large windows. Perfect to accommodate any large-scale furniture. The bedrooms, baths and loft area are all on the second story. The master bedroom offers a private, screened in balcony. Surprises include a full size laundry room, eat-in kitchen, oversized 2 car garage, all on a private cul-de-sac street. The Lanai has recently been enclosed (not shown in photos) and there is room for 2 cars in the driveway in addition to the 2 that can be parked in the garage. This home is very energy efficient! Hammock Park is a gated community, surrounded by 2 community ponds and mature lush landscaping. Near downtown Sarasota, St Armand's Circle and the area's world-renowned beaches. First and security deposit with approved background check required to move in. Pet friendly, additional pet deposit and some restrictions apply. Water included in the rent!



