1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E

This Spanish/Mediterranean style townhome is 3 Bedrooms two and a half baths. It is located in San Palermo, a beautifully landscaped, maintenance free community with a clubhouse and a heated pool. The kitchen boasts 42 solid wood cabinets, corian countertops, breakfast bar, desk space, generous lighted storage area under the stairs and attractive oversized tile in all the wet areas. The flooring has been upgraded throughout the house to laminate wood. The bedrooms also feature built in organizers and walk in closets with mirror doors for ample storage. This home is located across from the swimming pool and is within walk/bike distance to Benderson Park and UTC Mall. Please note that there is a Community Application that can take up to two week to process before an applicant can move in.