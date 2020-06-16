All apartments in Fruitville
1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E

1507 Napoli Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Napoli Drive, Fruitville, FL 34232

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
This Spanish/Mediterranean style townhome is 3 Bedrooms two and a half baths. It is located in San Palermo, a beautifully landscaped, maintenance free community with a clubhouse and a heated pool. The kitchen boasts 42 solid wood cabinets, corian countertops, breakfast bar, desk space, generous lighted storage area under the stairs and attractive oversized tile in all the wet areas. The flooring has been upgraded throughout the house to laminate wood. The bedrooms also feature built in organizers and walk in closets with mirror doors for ample storage. This home is located across from the swimming pool and is within walk/bike distance to Benderson Park and UTC Mall. Please note that there is a Community Application that can take up to two week to process before an applicant can move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E have any available units?
1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruitville, FL.
What amenities does 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E have?
Some of 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E currently offering any rent specials?
1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E pet-friendly?
No, 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruitville.
Does 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E offer parking?
Yes, 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E does offer parking.
Does 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E have a pool?
Yes, 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E has a pool.
Does 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E have accessible units?
No, 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 NAPOLI DRIVE E does not have units with air conditioning.
