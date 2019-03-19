All apartments in Fruit Cove
Fruit Cove, FL
817 Putters Green Way North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

817 Putters Green Way North

817 Putters Green Way North · No Longer Available
Location

817 Putters Green Way North, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
817 Putters Green Way North Available 02/01/19 Beautiful home with golf course views! - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1st, 2019**

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Julington Creek Plantation. This home features almost 1,600 sq. ft. of living space and a VIEW of the Golf Course! Upon entering this home there are beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout. Nice size living room with fireplace, separate formal dining and large kitchen with eat-in-dinette area! The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms have carpeting. The master bedroom is a great size and large walk-in closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks, tub and walk-in shower. Indoor laundry room and screened in lanai. The backyard is open with a relaxing view of the JCP golf course! W/D connections only. This home is a must see!

Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GrGTpTtwKsF&mls=1

(RLNE4598863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Putters Green Way North have any available units?
817 Putters Green Way North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 817 Putters Green Way North have?
Some of 817 Putters Green Way North's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Putters Green Way North currently offering any rent specials?
817 Putters Green Way North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Putters Green Way North pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Putters Green Way North is pet friendly.
Does 817 Putters Green Way North offer parking?
No, 817 Putters Green Way North does not offer parking.
Does 817 Putters Green Way North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Putters Green Way North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Putters Green Way North have a pool?
No, 817 Putters Green Way North does not have a pool.
Does 817 Putters Green Way North have accessible units?
No, 817 Putters Green Way North does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Putters Green Way North have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Putters Green Way North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Putters Green Way North have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Putters Green Way North does not have units with air conditioning.
