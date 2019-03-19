Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

817 Putters Green Way North Available 02/01/19 Beautiful home with golf course views! - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1st, 2019**



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Julington Creek Plantation. This home features almost 1,600 sq. ft. of living space and a VIEW of the Golf Course! Upon entering this home there are beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout. Nice size living room with fireplace, separate formal dining and large kitchen with eat-in-dinette area! The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms have carpeting. The master bedroom is a great size and large walk-in closet. Master bathroom features dual sinks, tub and walk-in shower. Indoor laundry room and screened in lanai. The backyard is open with a relaxing view of the JCP golf course! W/D connections only. This home is a must see!



Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GrGTpTtwKsF&mls=1



(RLNE4598863)