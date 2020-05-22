All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 786 S LILAC LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
786 S LILAC LOOP
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

786 S LILAC LOOP

786 South Lilac Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

786 South Lilac Loop, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fully Renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in Julington Creek Plantation! BEAUTIFUL Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout. Updated Kitchen has BRAND NEW White Cabinets, QUARTZ Counters & Glass Backsplash! Spa Like Remodeled Master Bath has Floor to Ceiling Tile, Walk in Glass Shower, Separate bathtub, & Separate Vanities! Custom Built in Shelving in Walk-in Closet! Ceiling fans in all rooms. Fully Fenced Backyard is an Entertainer's Dream! 700 sqft Paver Patio with Covered Lanai! 2 car garage. Recently Painted Exterior! St. Johns County Schools! Rental Guys self showings allow you to self isolate and view the property comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 786 S LILAC LOOP have any available units?
786 S LILAC LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 786 S LILAC LOOP have?
Some of 786 S LILAC LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 786 S LILAC LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
786 S LILAC LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 786 S LILAC LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 786 S LILAC LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 786 S LILAC LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 786 S LILAC LOOP offers parking.
Does 786 S LILAC LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 786 S LILAC LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 786 S LILAC LOOP have a pool?
No, 786 S LILAC LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 786 S LILAC LOOP have accessible units?
No, 786 S LILAC LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 786 S LILAC LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 786 S LILAC LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 786 S LILAC LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 786 S LILAC LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida