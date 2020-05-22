786 S LILAC LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Fully Renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in Julington Creek Plantation! BEAUTIFUL Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout. Updated Kitchen has BRAND NEW White Cabinets, QUARTZ Counters & Glass Backsplash! Spa Like Remodeled Master Bath has Floor to Ceiling Tile, Walk in Glass Shower, Separate bathtub, & Separate Vanities! Custom Built in Shelving in Walk-in Closet! Ceiling fans in all rooms. Fully Fenced Backyard is an Entertainer's Dream! 700 sqft Paver Patio with Covered Lanai! 2 car garage. Recently Painted Exterior! St. Johns County Schools! Rental Guys self showings allow you to self isolate and view the property comfortably.