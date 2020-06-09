526 Silver Bell Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Desirable Julington Creek! - This beautiful all stucco home located on an oversize lot in a cul de sac is full of features. Laminate and tile floors throughout. Nice eat in kitchen area looking out bay windows. All appliances convey including washer/dryer. Garden tub and separate walk in shower in Master Bathroom. Gas Water Heater, Gas Dryer and Fireplace. Large covered patio in large fenced back yard. Julington Creek Plantation amenities included...you must see this one! Contact Rick Conrad at 904-563-5715



No Cats Allowed



