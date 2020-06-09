All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

526 Silver Bell Ct.

526 Silverbell Ct · No Longer Available
Location

526 Silverbell Ct, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Julington Creek! - This beautiful all stucco home located on an oversize lot in a cul de sac is full of features. Laminate and tile floors throughout. Nice eat in kitchen area looking out bay windows. All appliances convey including washer/dryer. Garden tub and separate walk in shower in Master Bathroom. Gas Water Heater, Gas Dryer and Fireplace. Large covered patio in large fenced back yard. Julington Creek Plantation amenities included...you must see this one! Contact Rick Conrad at 904-563-5715

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2297661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Silver Bell Ct. have any available units?
526 Silver Bell Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 526 Silver Bell Ct. have?
Some of 526 Silver Bell Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Silver Bell Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
526 Silver Bell Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Silver Bell Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Silver Bell Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 526 Silver Bell Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 526 Silver Bell Ct. offers parking.
Does 526 Silver Bell Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Silver Bell Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Silver Bell Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 526 Silver Bell Ct. has a pool.
Does 526 Silver Bell Ct. have accessible units?
No, 526 Silver Bell Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Silver Bell Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Silver Bell Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Silver Bell Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Silver Bell Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

