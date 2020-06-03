464 Bell Branch Lane.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

4 bedroom 3 bath Julington Creek home. - Welcome home to this wonderful 4 bedroom/3 bath (4th BR is 12 X 17 spacious bonus w/bath upstairs) on a .23 acre preserve lot with 2,524 square feet of living space. Home includes ceramic tile, wood flooring, carpet, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, laundry room with sink, arched doorways, digital thermostat, knock down ceiling texture, and 2'' blinds throughout. Open kitchen with island, 42'' cabinet, stainless steel appliances with double ,dishwasher. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace and mantle, built-in shelves. The 2 front rooms can easily be converted into formal dining, formal dining, formal living, office, or playroom space. Master has double tray ceiling, double vanity, garden tub, walk in closet.



(RLNE5793609)