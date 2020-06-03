All apartments in Fruit Cove
464 Bell Branch Lane.
464 Bell Branch Lane

464 Bell Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

464 Bell Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4 bedroom 3 bath Julington Creek home. - Welcome home to this wonderful 4 bedroom/3 bath (4th BR is 12 X 17 spacious bonus w/bath upstairs) on a .23 acre preserve lot with 2,524 square feet of living space. Home includes ceramic tile, wood flooring, carpet, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, laundry room with sink, arched doorways, digital thermostat, knock down ceiling texture, and 2'' blinds throughout. Open kitchen with island, 42'' cabinet, stainless steel appliances with double ,dishwasher. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace and mantle, built-in shelves. The 2 front rooms can easily be converted into formal dining, formal dining, formal living, office, or playroom space. Master has double tray ceiling, double vanity, garden tub, walk in closet.

(RLNE5793609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 464 Bell Branch Lane have any available units?
464 Bell Branch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 464 Bell Branch Lane have?
Some of 464 Bell Branch Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Bell Branch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
464 Bell Branch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Bell Branch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 464 Bell Branch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 464 Bell Branch Lane offer parking?
No, 464 Bell Branch Lane does not offer parking.
Does 464 Bell Branch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Bell Branch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Bell Branch Lane have a pool?
No, 464 Bell Branch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 464 Bell Branch Lane have accessible units?
No, 464 Bell Branch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Bell Branch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 Bell Branch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Bell Branch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Bell Branch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

