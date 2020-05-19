464 BAY POINT WAY N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Completely renovated, neutral, super clean and ready for move in! Perfectly located at the bottom of the cul-de-sac. NO CARPET! New Luxury Vinyl plank throughout. Over 200 ft of frontage on the pond. Loads of built in storage. 2 separate areas on the sides of the house fenced off, perfect for boat or trailer storage. HUGE backyard! An additional 220 sq.ft. of living space in Florida room. Fruit trees on property. Walking distance to Cunningham Creek elementary school. Hurry to see, this will not last!