All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 464 BAY POINT WAY N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
464 BAY POINT WAY N
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

464 BAY POINT WAY N

464 Bay Point Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

464 Bay Point Way North, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Completely renovated, neutral, super clean and ready for move in! Perfectly located at the bottom of the cul-de-sac. NO CARPET! New Luxury Vinyl plank throughout. Over 200 ft of frontage on the pond. Loads of built in storage. 2 separate areas on the sides of the house fenced off, perfect for boat or trailer storage. HUGE backyard! An additional 220 sq.ft. of living space in Florida room. Fruit trees on property. Walking distance to Cunningham Creek elementary school. Hurry to see, this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 BAY POINT WAY N have any available units?
464 BAY POINT WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 464 BAY POINT WAY N have?
Some of 464 BAY POINT WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 BAY POINT WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
464 BAY POINT WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 BAY POINT WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 464 BAY POINT WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 464 BAY POINT WAY N offer parking?
No, 464 BAY POINT WAY N does not offer parking.
Does 464 BAY POINT WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 464 BAY POINT WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 BAY POINT WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 464 BAY POINT WAY N has a pool.
Does 464 BAY POINT WAY N have accessible units?
No, 464 BAY POINT WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 464 BAY POINT WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 BAY POINT WAY N has units with dishwashers.
Does 464 BAY POINT WAY N have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 BAY POINT WAY N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida