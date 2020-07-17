436 MALLOWBRANCH DR

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bathtub

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful home built by DR Horton in 2004! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has almost 1,800 sq. ft of living space! This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout! This home has a great open floorplan. Kitchen opens to the living room where there is a nice fireplace. The master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub & separate shower. Master bedroom is a great size and has nice tray ceilings. The backyard is completely fenced in. This home is situated on a cul-de-sac. Tenants are responsible for lawncare.As a renter, enjoy all the amenities Julington Creek Plantation has to offer!Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet.