Fruit Cove, FL
436 MALLOWBRANCH DR
Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:09 PM

436 MALLOWBRANCH DR

436 Mallowbranch Drive · (904) 708-7745
Fruit Cove
Location

436 Mallowbranch Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful home built by DR Horton in 2004! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has almost 1,800 sq. ft of living space! This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout! This home has a great open floorplan. Kitchen opens to the living room where there is a nice fireplace. The master bathroom has double sinks, a garden tub & separate shower. Master bedroom is a great size and has nice tray ceilings. The backyard is completely fenced in. This home is situated on a cul-de-sac. Tenants are responsible for lawncare.As a renter, enjoy all the amenities Julington Creek Plantation has to offer!Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR have any available units?
436 MALLOWBRANCH DR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR have?
Some of 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR currently offering any rent specials?
436 MALLOWBRANCH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR is pet friendly.
Does 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR offer parking?
No, 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR does not offer parking.
Does 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR have a pool?
No, 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR does not have a pool.
Does 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR have accessible units?
No, 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 MALLOWBRANCH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
