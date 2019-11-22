426 HONEYCOMB WAY

Amenities

WOW! Fantastic Townhome w/1 car garage in Gated Community in ''A'' Rated St Johns School District! As you enter, you are greeted with Real Hardwood floors downstairs, a curved Stairway and an Open Kitchen with view of Water. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, abundance of Cherry cabinets, breakfast bar and eating area that opens to great room. ALL 3 Bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite has bathroom with Large walk-in shower (no tub) and large walk-in closet. Other 2 bedrooms share a nice hall bathroom. Laundry Upstairs. Community pool and playground inside community. Just over 1/2 mile to Elementary & Middle schools. Convenient to everything: Shopping, restaurants, parks, etc. Also many other amenities to use at Julington Creek Plantation! MUST SEE! Available NOW to MOVE-IN