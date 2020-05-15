408 CHICORY PL

Amenities

**AVAILABLE MAY 10TH, 2020**Beautiful Julington Creek home with pond view! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with over 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. It has a large eat in kitchen, W/D connections, screened porch with a fantastic view, and is located in a cul-de-sac! Julington Creek has great schools, shopping, and easy access to tons of restaurants in the area. Easily commute to Orange Park or the Southside of Jacksonville from this location!Lawncare included in the rental. No pets please