408 CHICORY PL
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

408 CHICORY PL

408 Chicory Place · No Longer Available
Location

408 Chicory Place, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE MAY 10TH, 2020**Beautiful Julington Creek home with pond view! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with over 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. It has a large eat in kitchen, W/D connections, screened porch with a fantastic view, and is located in a cul-de-sac! Julington Creek has great schools, shopping, and easy access to tons of restaurants in the area. Easily commute to Orange Park or the Southside of Jacksonville from this location!Lawncare included in the rental. No pets please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 CHICORY PL have any available units?
408 CHICORY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
Is 408 CHICORY PL currently offering any rent specials?
408 CHICORY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 CHICORY PL pet-friendly?
No, 408 CHICORY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 408 CHICORY PL offer parking?
No, 408 CHICORY PL does not offer parking.
Does 408 CHICORY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 CHICORY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 CHICORY PL have a pool?
No, 408 CHICORY PL does not have a pool.
Does 408 CHICORY PL have accessible units?
No, 408 CHICORY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 408 CHICORY PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 CHICORY PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 CHICORY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 CHICORY PL does not have units with air conditioning.

