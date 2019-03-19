376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH

Amenities

Beautiful 4/2 water front home in the highly desirable Julington Creek Plantation! - $1650.00 - ***HALF OFF SECOND MONTH RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN***

Beautiful water front home in the highly desirable Julington Creek Plantation! Overlooking on a serene pond, this home has High ceilings, plant shelves, open living room, eat in kitchen, split bedroom floor plan. Brick pavers from the driveway to the front door, as well as the back patio!. Celing fans. Washer dryer hook up available. Great St Johns County school district schools.

Club Facilities; Club Pool; Hot Tub/Spa; Children's Pool; Basket Ball Court(s); Soccer Field(s); Baseball Field(s); Football Field(s); Playground; Bike Path;



Tenant to maintain lawn.

Pets welcome! but limited to weight and breed restrictions.



