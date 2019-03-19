All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH

376 West Blackjack Branch Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

376 West Blackjack Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/2 water front home in the highly desirable Julington Creek Plantation! - $1650.00 - ***HALF OFF SECOND MONTH RENT WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN***
Beautiful water front home in the highly desirable Julington Creek Plantation! Overlooking on a serene pond, this home has High ceilings, plant shelves, open living room, eat in kitchen, split bedroom floor plan. Brick pavers from the driveway to the front door, as well as the back patio!. Celing fans. Washer dryer hook up available. Great St Johns County school district schools.
Club Facilities; Club Pool; Hot Tub/Spa; Children's Pool; Basket Ball Court(s); Soccer Field(s); Baseball Field(s); Football Field(s); Playground; Bike Path;

Tenant to maintain lawn.
Pets welcome! but limited to weight and breed restrictions.

(RLNE2353767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH have any available units?
376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH have?
Some of 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH currently offering any rent specials?
376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH is pet friendly.
Does 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH offer parking?
No, 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH does not offer parking.
Does 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH have a pool?
Yes, 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH has a pool.
Does 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH have accessible units?
No, 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH does not have accessible units.
Does 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 West BLACKJACK BRANCH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove Apartments with Parking
Fruit Cove Apartments with PoolsFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida