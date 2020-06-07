344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN

Amenities
2 story end unit town home with deck in the back yard. Beautiful tile floors in family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eating area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Master bedroom upstairs, bedrooms 2 & 3 have entry into secondary bath. 1 car garage with, garage door opener. Security alarm system. Enjoy Julington Creek Plantation amenities including fitness center, pools, water slide, bike & nature trails, tennis, basketball courts and Southern Creek community pool.