All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:47 AM

344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN

344 Southern Branch Lane · (904) 993-9157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

344 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1497 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 story end unit town home with deck in the back yard. Beautiful tile floors in family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eating area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Master bedroom upstairs, bedrooms 2 & 3 have entry into secondary bath. 1 car garage with, garage door opener. Security alarm system. Enjoy Julington Creek Plantation amenities including fitness center, pools, water slide, bike & nature trails, tennis, basketball courts and Southern Creek community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have any available units?
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have?
Some of 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN currently offering any rent specials?
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN pet-friendly?
No, 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN offer parking?
Yes, 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN does offer parking.
Does 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have a pool?
Yes, 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN has a pool.
Does 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have accessible units?
No, 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity