319 REDWOOD LN

Amenities
Very nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bath townhome in Julington Creek area in Riverside. Living/Dining combination with kitchen. Two bedrooms and bath downstairs with large master suite with full bath upstairs. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. Kitchen has white appliances. Ceiling fans throughout. Rear open patio. Parking space in front of unit for two vehicles. Julington Creek amenities are accessible for the tenant.** tenant occupied until March 10, Please use showing time 24 hour notice required.