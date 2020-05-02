All apartments in Fruit Cove
319 REDWOOD LN

319 Redwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

319 Redwood Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Very nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bath townhome in Julington Creek area in Riverside. Living/Dining combination with kitchen. Two bedrooms and bath downstairs with large master suite with full bath upstairs. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. Kitchen has white appliances. Ceiling fans throughout. Rear open patio. Parking space in front of unit for two vehicles. Julington Creek amenities are accessible for the tenant.** tenant occupied until March 10, Please use showing time 24 hour notice required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 REDWOOD LN have any available units?
319 REDWOOD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 319 REDWOOD LN have?
Some of 319 REDWOOD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 REDWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
319 REDWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 REDWOOD LN pet-friendly?
No, 319 REDWOOD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 319 REDWOOD LN offer parking?
Yes, 319 REDWOOD LN offers parking.
Does 319 REDWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 REDWOOD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 REDWOOD LN have a pool?
No, 319 REDWOOD LN does not have a pool.
Does 319 REDWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 319 REDWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 319 REDWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 REDWOOD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 REDWOOD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 REDWOOD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
