249 ORANGE AVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

249 ORANGE AVE

249 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

249 Orange Avenue, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
BACK ON THE MARKET DEAL FELL THROUGH! Horses welcome. This lovely mini-farm has it all. Walking distance to restaurants, parks, schools and stores. 3 bedroom, 2 bath large 2 car garage, inground pool, 2300+ square feet all brick home, screened in patio, split floor plan. A great house for entertaining in sought after St. Johns county. 6 stall (currently one stall is a double/foaling stall) center aisle barn with separate tack and feed room, mats and fans in stalls, covered wash rack, lighted riding ring, hot and cold watering barn. Current rental amount allows for 2 horses - additional horses at property owners discretion. 50 AMP Service for RV Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

