249 ORANGE AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

BACK ON THE MARKET DEAL FELL THROUGH! Horses welcome. This lovely mini-farm has it all. Walking distance to restaurants, parks, schools and stores. 3 bedroom, 2 bath large 2 car garage, inground pool, 2300+ square feet all brick home, screened in patio, split floor plan. A great house for entertaining in sought after St. Johns county. 6 stall (currently one stall is a double/foaling stall) center aisle barn with separate tack and feed room, mats and fans in stalls, covered wash rack, lighted riding ring, hot and cold watering barn. Current rental amount allows for 2 horses - additional horses at property owners discretion. 50 AMP Service for RV Hookup