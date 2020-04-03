All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:09 AM

149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN

149 Hawthorne Hedge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

149 Hawthorne Hedge Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
**AVAILABLE MARCH 21st, 2020**You don't want to miss out on this gem! Completely REMODELED home available in Julington Creek! This home is an absolute must see! Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout this home. Nice living room/dining room combo with cozy fireplace! Absolutely stunning kitchen with white cabinets, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous quartz countertops! Master bedroom has nice tray ceiling and private double doors to the screened in patio! The master bathroom is top notch! Garden tub, beautiful tiled walk-in shower and double sinks! Enjoy evenings on your large covered - extended screened in patio that overlooks a nice lake! This home has all the finishes of new construction and is located in the well sought out community of Julington Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN have any available units?
149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN have?
Some of 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN pet-friendly?
No, 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN offer parking?
No, 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN does not offer parking.
Does 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN have a pool?
No, 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN does not have a pool.
Does 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN have accessible units?
No, 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 HAWTHORN HEDGE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida