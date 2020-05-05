All apartments in Fruit Cove
1260 RIBBON RD

1260 Ribbon Road
Location

1260 Ribbon Road, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
All Brick 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3-car garage home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a Guard-gated Julington Creek Plantation Community. Light, bright open & Airy floor plan. Large open kitchen with new upgraded stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Formal living and formal dining room. Spacious family room with fireplace. Large Master suite with a glamour bath with a Garden tub separate shower and his & her sinks. All the bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. Inside laundry room huge oversized 3 car garage and giant back yard for the kids. Move-in Ready & Convenient to St.Johns county A-Rated Schools, state of the art amenity center. Access to All JCP Amenity Centers, Sports Complex, Water Park, Pools, Gyms Soccer, Skate-board Park & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 RIBBON RD have any available units?
1260 RIBBON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1260 RIBBON RD have?
Some of 1260 RIBBON RD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 RIBBON RD currently offering any rent specials?
1260 RIBBON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 RIBBON RD pet-friendly?
No, 1260 RIBBON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1260 RIBBON RD offer parking?
Yes, 1260 RIBBON RD offers parking.
Does 1260 RIBBON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 RIBBON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 RIBBON RD have a pool?
Yes, 1260 RIBBON RD has a pool.
Does 1260 RIBBON RD have accessible units?
No, 1260 RIBBON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 RIBBON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 RIBBON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1260 RIBBON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1260 RIBBON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
