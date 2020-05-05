1260 RIBBON RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

All Brick 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3-car garage home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a Guard-gated Julington Creek Plantation Community. Light, bright open & Airy floor plan. Large open kitchen with new upgraded stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Formal living and formal dining room. Spacious family room with fireplace. Large Master suite with a glamour bath with a Garden tub separate shower and his & her sinks. All the bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. Inside laundry room huge oversized 3 car garage and giant back yard for the kids. Move-in Ready & Convenient to St.Johns county A-Rated Schools, state of the art amenity center. Access to All JCP Amenity Centers, Sports Complex, Water Park, Pools, Gyms Soccer, Skate-board Park & much more.