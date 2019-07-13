1216 EDGEWATER DR

This former Howard White model home has it all. Lg. tiled foyer with elegant inlay. Formal living and dining room with custom trim throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Master bath has whirlpool tub and glass block shower. Morning room overlooks screen enclosed heated pool with spa. Privacy fenced backyard. Perfect home for entertaining. Rent includes pool service. River Oaks Plantation has their own private pool and dock with access to St. Johns and Cunningham Creek for canoeing or kayaking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
