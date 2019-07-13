All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:44 PM

1216 EDGEWATER DR

1216 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Edgewater Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This former Howard White model home has it all. Lg. tiled foyer with elegant inlay. Formal living and dining room with custom trim throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Master bath has whirlpool tub and glass block shower. Morning room overlooks screen enclosed heated pool with spa. Privacy fenced backyard. Perfect home for entertaining. Rent includes pool service. River Oaks Plantation has their own private pool and dock with access to St. Johns and Cunningham Creek for canoeing or kayaking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 EDGEWATER DR have any available units?
1216 EDGEWATER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1216 EDGEWATER DR have?
Some of 1216 EDGEWATER DR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 EDGEWATER DR currently offering any rent specials?
1216 EDGEWATER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 EDGEWATER DR pet-friendly?
No, 1216 EDGEWATER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1216 EDGEWATER DR offer parking?
Yes, 1216 EDGEWATER DR offers parking.
Does 1216 EDGEWATER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 EDGEWATER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 EDGEWATER DR have a pool?
Yes, 1216 EDGEWATER DR has a pool.
Does 1216 EDGEWATER DR have accessible units?
No, 1216 EDGEWATER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 EDGEWATER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 EDGEWATER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 EDGEWATER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 EDGEWATER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
